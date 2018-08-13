Canucks to Wear 'Flying Skate' Jerseys During 2019-20 Season

Graig Abel Collection/Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks will go back to the 80s and 90s to celebrate their 50th season, featuring their iconic 'Flying Skate' jerseys.

By Michael Blinn
August 13, 2018

When the Vancouver Canucks take the ice for their 50th season in 2019-20, they’ll be doing so in style—especially on some select nights.

The Canucks allowed fans to vote on which classic jersey the team would wear for its anniversary, with the options being the infamous ‘Flying V’ jersey of the late 70s and 80s, the ‘Flying Skate’ of late 80s to early 90s fame, and the ‘Original Orca.’

When the results of the content were announced on Monday, there was little doubt as to which of the three was real favorite, with 70% of the vote going to the iconic Flying Skate uniforms. 

It's the jersey worn by the franchise during its run to the 1994 Stanley Cup Final, and one worn by Hockey Hall of Famer Pavel Bure as well as fan favorites Trevor Linden and Kirk McLean among others. Current GM Jim Benning donned the Flying Skate during his four seasons as a defenseman in Vancouver, from 1986-87 to 1989-90. 

NHL
Ducks Unveil Third Jerseys for 2018-19 Season

The Canucks are the latest team to bring back classic threads: The Anaheim Ducks will throw back to their Mighty Ducks days while the Arizona Coyotes are bringing back the kachina jerseys as their thirds for the 2018-19 season.

While it’s a bit far out to know the dates the Canucks will be wearing these beauties, it’s something for the team’s fans to look forward to as the team continues its rebuild. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)