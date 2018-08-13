When the Vancouver Canucks take the ice for their 50th season in 2019-20, they’ll be doing so in style—especially on some select nights.

The Canucks allowed fans to vote on which classic jersey the team would wear for its anniversary, with the options being the infamous ‘Flying V’ jersey of the late 70s and 80s, the ‘Flying Skate’ of late 80s to early 90s fame, and the ‘Original Orca.’

When the results of the content were announced on Monday, there was little doubt as to which of the three was real favorite, with 70% of the vote going to the iconic Flying Skate uniforms.

It's the jersey worn by the franchise during its run to the 1994 Stanley Cup Final, and one worn by Hockey Hall of Famer Pavel Bure as well as fan favorites Trevor Linden and Kirk McLean among others. Current GM Jim Benning donned the Flying Skate during his four seasons as a defenseman in Vancouver, from 1986-87 to 1989-90.

The Canucks are the latest team to bring back classic threads: The Anaheim Ducks will throw back to their Mighty Ducks days while the Arizona Coyotes are bringing back the kachina jerseys as their thirds for the 2018-19 season.

While it’s a bit far out to know the dates the Canucks will be wearing these beauties, it’s something for the team’s fans to look forward to as the team continues its rebuild.