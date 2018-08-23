Watch: 46-year-Old Jaromir Jagr Still Scoring Goals Like a Legend

Screenshot via @RytiriKladno

Jaromir Jagr is back for Kladno this season. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 23, 2018

Jaromir Jagr may be 46 years old, but the hockey star is still true to his legacy with HC Kladno — the team he owns.

After being waived by the Calgary Flames in January, Jagr returned home to Czechoslovakia to play for Kladno. After a knee injury left him struggling, Jagr is back for Kladno this season and already doing well, as he scored a goal and added two assists in a win Tuesday.

Jagr was drafted fifth overall by the Penguins in the 1990 NHL draft. He played 24 NHL seasons, also appearing for the Capitals, Rangers, Flyers, Stars, Bruins, Devils and Panthers.

He has the second most points (1,921) in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky (2,857). Jagr won the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992, won the Ice Hockey World Championship twice and won an Olympic gold medal at the 1998 games.

