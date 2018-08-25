NHLers have begun sharing their opinions about their video game selves in NHL 19.
Playing video games is pretty cool. Being in a video game has to be the coolest.
Of course, it helps when the avatar matches the real-life version. With EA NHL 19 coming out this week, NHLers got a chance to check out their in-game representation.
North America cover boy P.K. Subban, for one, seemed to have some opinions about his 88 rating:
88?! 🤔 What do you guys think of my #NHL19Ratings ?? @easportsnhl #EAathlete https://t.co/0PHSE1IrzW pic.twitter.com/J2b6snGcL9— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) August 20, 2018
Gracing the cover in Finland is sniper Patrik Laine:
89.....do you think @EASPORTSNHL has it right? #NHL19Ratings #EAathlete https://t.co/aYFlHgzXfX pic.twitter.com/zYiBP4Cl2V— Patrik Laine (@PatrikLaine29) August 22, 2018
Subban and Laine were far from the only players to share their thoughts on how they look, though William Nylander, who will be on the cover of the game in Sweden, has yet to weigh in. Here’s the best of the rest:
My #NHL19Ratings thanks to @EASPORTSNHL . What you guys think? Appreciate the beard 👌 pic.twitter.com/livcePrpKy— Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) August 23, 2018
New year new rating. Can’t wait to get some games in @EASPORTSNHL #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/3TAfh94CJ4— Jt brownov (@JTBrown23) August 23, 2018
If your Be A GM team is in need of a good depth player and someone whose a solid glue guy in the room.. please see below 🔥⬇️🔥 @EASPORTSNHL #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/Irk5OvPnSn— Curtis Lazar (@CurtisLazar95) August 23, 2018
My #NHL19Ratings revealed thanks to @EASPORTSNHL ... up one point from last year but a little disappointed by the lack of hair... pic.twitter.com/EyzN04Cw4H— Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) August 23, 2018
@EASPORTSNHL might be overrated....but they nailed the hair! #NHL19Ratings @shawz15er wishes he had a loaf that thick pic.twitter.com/WJkvNFRWr0— Brendan Gallagher (@BGALLY17) August 23, 2018
Generous with the full beard. @EASPORTSNHL love the rating 🔥 #NHL19ratings pic.twitter.com/qMbjHDS3DB— drew doughty (@dewyy8) August 23, 2018
Added some corner weight this summer! 💪 ...almost ready for my cover shot @EASPORTSNHL #NHL20Henrique #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/TsQuKVepu6— Adam Henrique (@AdamHenrique) August 22, 2018
Hey guys! What do you think of my #NHL19Ratings ?? @EASPORTSNHL pic.twitter.com/g29KKxyjyK— Seth Jones (@seth_jones3) August 22, 2018
What do you guys think of my ranking?? The nailed the retro jersey 👌@EASPORTSNHL #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/vH3ahfdkBd— Bo Horvat (@BoHorvat) August 22, 2018
Solid rating, better beard. Can’t wait to get the season going! #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/bxPaHnh4qN— Zach Bogosian (@BogosianZach) August 22, 2018
Ready for the year. What do you guys think!! @AnaheimDucks @EASPORTSNHL pic.twitter.com/VBhMVnb12I— Brandon Montour (@brandon_montour) August 25, 2018
Hair matches the jersey 👌 #NHL19Ratings @EASPORTSNHL pic.twitter.com/noAcUpXUEp— Mike Matheson (@mmatheson19) August 23, 2018
This time of the year again! You guys excited?? #nhl19ratings @easportsnhl pic.twitter.com/BjqevzRuhp— Mika Zibanejad (@MikaZibanejad) August 23, 2018
Can’t tell if this look is blue steel or magnum. Orange and black looks sweet! @EASPORTSNHL #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/OWbikvVM2A— James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) August 23, 2018
Yikes, at least I’m up by 4 from last year.. But real talk, just happy to be in the game I’ve skipped school for since 2003 @EASPORTSNHL #NHL19Raitings pic.twitter.com/WzOeJd8s4r— Kasimir Kaskisuo (@Kaskisuo) August 25, 2018
Thanks for the new rating @EASPORTSNHL pic.twitter.com/9lUFQ9QSPc— Kalle Kossila (@Kossila11) August 23, 2018
While NHL 19 is available for preorder, fans—and players—will have to wait to play until its release on September 14.