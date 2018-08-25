Players Weigh in on Their Likenesses, Ratings in EA NHL 19

NHLers have begun sharing their opinions about their video game selves in NHL 19.

By Michael Blinn
August 25, 2018

Playing video games is pretty cool. Being in a video game has to be the coolest. 

Of course, it helps when the avatar matches the real-life version. With EA NHL 19 coming out this week, NHLers got a chance to check out their in-game representation.

North America cover boy P.K. Subban, for one, seemed to have some opinions about his 88 rating:

Gracing the cover in Finland is sniper Patrik Laine:

Subban and Laine were far from the only players to share their thoughts on how they look, though William Nylander, who will be on the cover of the game in Sweden, has yet to weigh in. Here’s the best of the rest:

While NHL 19 is available for preorder, fans—and players—will have to wait to play until its release on September 14. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)