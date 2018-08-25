Playing video games is pretty cool. Being in a video game has to be the coolest.

Of course, it helps when the avatar matches the real-life version. With EA NHL 19 coming out this week, NHLers got a chance to check out their in-game representation.

North America cover boy P.K. Subban, for one, seemed to have some opinions about his 88 rating:

Gracing the cover in Finland is sniper Patrik Laine:

Subban and Laine were far from the only players to share their thoughts on how they look, though William Nylander, who will be on the cover of the game in Sweden, has yet to weigh in. Here’s the best of the rest:

My #NHL19Ratings thanks to @EASPORTSNHL . What you guys think? Appreciate the beard 👌 pic.twitter.com/livcePrpKy — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) August 23, 2018

New year new rating. Can’t wait to get some games in @EASPORTSNHL #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/3TAfh94CJ4 — Jt brownov (@JTBrown23) August 23, 2018

If your Be A GM team is in need of a good depth player and someone whose a solid glue guy in the room.. please see below 🔥⬇️🔥 @EASPORTSNHL #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/Irk5OvPnSn — Curtis Lazar (@CurtisLazar95) August 23, 2018

My #NHL19Ratings revealed thanks to @EASPORTSNHL ... up one point from last year but a little disappointed by the lack of hair... pic.twitter.com/EyzN04Cw4H — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) August 23, 2018

@EASPORTSNHL might be overrated....but they nailed the hair! #NHL19Ratings @shawz15er wishes he had a loaf that thick pic.twitter.com/WJkvNFRWr0 — Brendan Gallagher (@BGALLY17) August 23, 2018

What do you guys think of my ranking?? The nailed the retro jersey 👌@EASPORTSNHL #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/vH3ahfdkBd — Bo Horvat (@BoHorvat) August 22, 2018

Solid rating, better beard. Can’t wait to get the season going! #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/bxPaHnh4qN — Zach Bogosian (@BogosianZach) August 22, 2018

Can’t tell if this look is blue steel or magnum. Orange and black looks sweet! @EASPORTSNHL #NHL19Ratings pic.twitter.com/OWbikvVM2A — James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) August 23, 2018

Yikes, at least I’m up by 4 from last year.. But real talk, just happy to be in the game I’ve skipped school for since 2003 @EASPORTSNHL #NHL19Raitings pic.twitter.com/WzOeJd8s4r — Kasimir Kaskisuo (@Kaskisuo) August 25, 2018

While NHL 19 is available for preorder, fans—and players—will have to wait to play until its release on September 14.