There's plenty to talk about during hockey preseason. There will be new faces in training camp, rookies to watch and battles to be fought for roster spots.

For the first time, hockey fans will get an up-close look at how things shake out during the preseason with NHL Network's new four-part series Behind the Glass, which will go behind the scenes with the New Jersey Devils at training camp.

Over four weeks, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, Devils GM Ray Shero and coach John Hynes will provide exclusive insight into their decision making as the team prepares to follow up its first playoff appearance since 2012. Subsequent episodes will air on consecutive Mondays, Oct. 1, 8 and 15, with each providing 30 minutes packed with access into how the 2018–19 team will be built.

"This will be a great opportunity for our fans, and hockey fans throughout the world, to get an exclusive inside look into who the New Jersey Devils are," team president Hugh Weber said via press release. "It will allow viewers to witness another example of the culture and message that Ray Shero, John Hynes and our staff have been building for the past few years."

NHL MVP Taylor Hall will lead the way as emerging stars Pavel Zacha, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier and Will Butcher take on bigger responsibilities in the new season, though there are at least a few open roster spots with the Devils having let forwards Michael Grabner, Jimmy Hayes and Patrick Maroon leave via free agency, along with defenseman John Moore.

Among the players fighting it out to make the big-league club are 2016 draft picks Michael McLeod and Joey Anderson, Russian defenseman Egor Yakovlev and 2018 top pick Ty Smith. Veteran forward Drew Stafford will be back in Devils camp on a PTO, as well.

The status of goalie Cory Schneider is in question as well, as the team's starter continues his comeback from hip surgery. If he's unavailable to start the season, the crease could be left to veterans Keith Kinkaid and Eddie Lack.

Aside from the process of rookies and veterans vying to make the opening-night roster, the series will get fans closer to 2017 top pick Hischier as he returns to Switzerland for New Jersey's exhibition against SC Bern on Oct. 1, as well as Swedish forwards Bratt and Marcus Johansson, who will take part in the Devils' season opener against the Edmonton Oilers in their home country for the NHL Global Series on Oct. 6. Fans will also get a look at the home life of 2018 Masterton Trophy winner Brian Boyle, who returned to the ice after defeating cancer last season.

"Behind The Glass will give hockey fans a never-before-seen look at the demanding process of building and making an NHL team during the preseason," said NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer. "We’re excited to partner with the Devils and NHL Network on this all-new series that will uncover compelling stories, on and off the ice, and take fans places that cameras have rarely been allowed. We can’t wait for our fans to be in the room when final roster decisions are being made."