Hurricanes' Victor Rask Out Indefinitely After Hand Surgery Following Kitchen Accident

Rask required surgery after slicing two fingers in a kitchen accident.

By Emily Caron
September 13, 2018

Carolina Hurricanes center Victor Rask is out indefinitely after undergoing hand surgery for an injury sustained in a kitchen accident, the team announced Thursday at the start of training camp.

Rask, 25, underwent surgery on his fourth and fifth fingers after injuring his hand while slicing food in his kitchen.

The Swedish center had 14 goals and 17 assists in 71 games for the Hurricanes last season.

Carolina selected Rask with the 42nd overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. He has 62 goals and 95 assists in 313 career NHL games.

