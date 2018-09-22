Antti Raanta Debuts Kachina Pads to Go With Coyotes' Throwback Third Jersey

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images
By Michael Blinn
September 22, 2018

It’s cool enough that the Arizona Coyotes are bringing back their infamous kachina jerseys for the 2018-19 season. Even cooler, though, are Antti Raanta’s goalie pads to commemorate the third sweaters’ return.

Made by Brian’s Custom Sports, Raanta’s pads sport the infamous hockey-playing coyote logo on black-and-maroon pads adorned with jersey piping. His gloves are made to match.

View this post on Instagram

Raanta, Kachina style. 🔥 #IV

A post shared by Brian's Custom Sports (@goaliesonly) on

The 29-year-old Finnish netminder played just 47 games for Arizona last season due to injuries that kept him in and out of the lineup, though he signed a new three-year deal in April, a sign that the Coyotes have high hopes for their netminder.

"When you get that kind of contract, and that kind of trust statement from the organization, you want to show that they made the right move," Raanta told the team’s website. "That's why I wanted to do everything as good as possible this summer and prepare for the new season and just help the team to win." 

Win or lose, Raanta will be doing it in style—especially when the Coyotes wear their retro third jerseys.

