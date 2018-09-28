Gritty is taking the country by storm.

The new Philadelphia Flyers' mascot, who was unveiled to the world on Monday, has pulled off his fair share of stunts during his debut week. He was firing back at divisional rivals on Twitter and making moves on fans during his first night on the ice on Monday. He was on Good Morning America on Tuesday, answering questions with host Andrea Helfrich.

His latest shenanigan? Picking fights with late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

Gritty took a helicopter to New York City on Thursday to pay Fallon a visit on The Tonight Show before the Flyers' preseason matchup against the Rangers.

The mascot made his entrance to Fallon and comedian Ricky Gervais dancing to Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly." In his attempt to join the party, Gritty and the pair got into a brawl, giving the mascot the chance to show off his unapologetic nature.

After finishing up his business in New York, Gritty headed back to Wells Fargo Center. There, he dropped popcorn on fans wearing a Rangers jersey and then shot back at the LA Kings' mascot on Twitter when his "dinner sacrifice" was mocked.

And it was almost as salty as you are. — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 28, 2018

There's no telling exactly what Gritty might do next, but one thing's for sure: When you see him wreacking havoc throughout the season, don't be surprisied.

It's Gritty just being Gritty.