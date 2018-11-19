The Panthers–Senators game was full of injury Monday night.

The game was stopped when a fan suffered a medical emergency toward the end of the first period. Due to the emergency, the remaining 3:37 was played after the first intermission. The fan was treated onsite and then transported to a local hospital.

Then, Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck suffered a gruesome lower body injury after he went into the boards with a Senators player. He needed to be stretchered off, and appeared to be in serious pain.

The 25-year-old Trocheck has three goals and 13 points in 17 games this season. The Panthers won the game, 7–5.