Panthers' Vincent Trocheck Taken Off on Stretcher After Fan Hospitalized

Jared Silber/Getty Images

By Charlotte Carroll
November 19, 2018

The Panthers–Senators game was full of injury Monday night.

The game was stopped when a fan suffered a medical emergency toward the end of the first period. Due to the emergency, the remaining 3:37 was played after the first intermission. The fan was treated onsite and then transported to a local hospital.

Then, Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck suffered a gruesome lower body injury after he went into the boards with a Senators player. He needed to be stretchered off, and appeared to be in serious pain.

The 25-year-old Trocheck has three goals and 13 points in 17 games this season. The Panthers won the game, 7–5. 

