William Nylander, Maple Leafs Agree to Six-Year Contract Extension

Nylander would be ineligible to play in 2018-19 if he didn't sign a contract by Sunday evening. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 01, 2018

Forward William Nylander agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, the team confirmed. Nylander will earn an average annual value of $10.2 million and receive a $24.5 million signing bonus, per Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos.

Nylander held out the Maple Leafs' first 26 games of the season as he sought a new contract. He would not be eligible to play in 2018-19 if he did not sign a deal by the end of Saturday.

The 22-year-old tied his career high in points with 61 last season, scoring 20 goals. Nylander finished third on the team in points and fourth in assists. He has 48 career goals since being drafted No. 8 overall in 2014.

Toronto sits third in the Eastern Conference with 37 points. The Maple Leafs are 18–18 on the year and have won their last three games. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)