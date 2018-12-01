Forward William Nylander agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, the team confirmed. Nylander will earn an average annual value of $10.2 million and receive a $24.5 million signing bonus, per Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos.

Nylander held out the Maple Leafs' first 26 games of the season as he sought a new contract. He would not be eligible to play in 2018-19 if he did not sign a deal by the end of Saturday.

The 22-year-old tied his career high in points with 61 last season, scoring 20 goals. Nylander finished third on the team in points and fourth in assists. He has 48 career goals since being drafted No. 8 overall in 2014.

Toronto sits third in the Eastern Conference with 37 points. The Maple Leafs are 18–18 on the year and have won their last three games.