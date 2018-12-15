After Tommy Hawk was allegedly attacked Friday night at the United Center, the Chicago Blackhawks mascot was seen trading punches with a man in a new video that emerged online Saturday.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago police responded to a disturbance at the arena around 11:15 p.m. Friday. The police said a male portraying the mascot was punched and put in a headlock by his alleged attacker. No one was in custody as of Saturday, reports the Sun-Times.

A video that went viral Saturday showed Tommy Hawk picking up the man and slamming him to the ground before throwing a few punches of his own. The alleged attacker tried to fight back, and the mascot eventually pushed the man away from him.

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was attacked at the United Center by a fan, @madkenney reports. https://t.co/SxfFKvmeXd pic.twitter.com/ljlYDrmb4T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 16, 2018

A Blackhawks spokesperson told the Sun-Times that the team was looking into the incident.

"We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation," a Blackhawks spokesperson said.

The Blackhawks lost 4–3 to the Winnipeg Jets in overtime Friday night.