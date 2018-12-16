Report: Flyers Deny That They're Firing Dave Hakstol, Hiring Joel Quenneville

A Philadelphia spokesman told ESPN, "Dave Hakstol is our coach."

By Charlotte Carroll
December 16, 2018

The Flyers denied a report that the team is firing head coach Dave Hakstol and hiring Joel Quenneville as his replacement, reports ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

The Courier Post reported Sunday that the team decided to fire Hakstol and replace him with former Blackhawks coach Quenneville. After that story broke, TSN reporter Darren Dreger reported no decision had been made on the Flyers coach.

Hakstol has led Philadelphia to a 12–15–4 record this season, which puts them last in the Eastern Conference with 28 points. The Flyers have lost five of their last six games.

Quenneville, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks, was fired by Chicago in November after a rough start to the season. Quenneville, 60, is the franchise's second winningest coach after spending 11-plus seasons with the Blackhawks. He led Chicago to 10 playoff appearances and three titles. 

The Flyers next play the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Hakstol has one season remaining on a five-year contract worth $10 million, according to CapFriendly.

Philadelphia fired general manager Ron Hextall on Nov. 26. Chuck Fletcher was hired as his replacement.

The Flyers haven't won the Stanley Cup since coach Fred Shero led the team to back-to-back championships in 1974 and 1975. 

