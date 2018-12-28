Stars CEO Jim Lites Calls Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn 'Horse S---'

The Stars' ownership and management criticized two of their highest paid players.

By Jenna West
December 28, 2018

The Dallas Stars' owner and management are not happy with the team's current state and are not afraid to show it. Or say it.

Despite beating the Nashville Predators 2–0 Thursday, Stars CEO Jim Lites said owner Tom Gaglardi was "pissed" over center Tyler Seguin and left wing Jamie Benn's performances, according to The Athletic's Sean Shapiro.

"They are f------ h----s---, I don’t know how else to put it," Lites said. "The team was ok. But (Tyler) Seguin and (Jamie) Benn were terrible."

According to Shapiro, Lites said he receives five text messages per game from Gaglardi that say "WTF" regarding Benn and Seguin, who are also two of the franchise's highest-paid players.

Benn, the team captain, is getting paid $13 million this season, which is the third-highest NHL salary this year. Seguin is earning $6.5 million this year but signed an eight-year, $78.8 million extension that starts next season.

"These guys are not good enough," Lites said. "The accountability on the ice is not there. These guys were signed to big contracts because they were the third- and sixth-leading scorers in the National Hockey League over the past five years. They get their money, we expect them to not be outplayed every game we play in."

Benn and Seguin are currently ranked 57th and 67th in league scoring, while Seguin has hit more posts than any other player. In 38 games, Benn has 30 points and Seguin has tallied 32.

Both players admitted after Friday's practice that they need to "play better."

"I think it’s pretty self-explanatory; if this team wants to get to the next level that starts with myself," Benn said. "And that’s exactly what needs to happen, we need to get better."

The Stars have a 19–16–3 record this season and sit in fourth place in the Central Divison of the Western Conference

