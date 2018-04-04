NHL Playoff Picture: Current Matchups, Standings and Seeds

The always-enthralling Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in just one week, with postseason action set to kick off next Wednesday, April 11. The Penguins are back and searching for their third title in a row, but they will have no shortage of competition: There are the established contenders (Predators, Bruins, Lightning, Capitals, Sharks), plenty of upstarts most wouldn't have expected to be competing for the Cup this time last year (Jets, Avalanche, Devils) and one team that didn't even exist this time last year (Golden Knights). We're in for a great show.

Here are the playoff matchups and clinching scenarios for Wednesday, April 4:

Eastern Conference

A1) Boston Bruins (49-18-12) vs. WC2) Philadelphia Flyers (40-26-14)

A2) Tampa Bay Lightning (53-23-4) vs. A3) Toronto Maple Leafs (48-25-7)

M1) Washington Capitals (48-25-7) vs. WC1) New Jersey Devils (43-28-9)

M2) Pittsburgh Penguins (45-29-6) vs. M2) Columbus Blue Jackets (45-29-6)

In the hunt: Florida Panthers

Western Conference

C1) Nashville Predators (51-18-11) vs. WC2) Colorado Avalanche (42-29-9)

C2) Winnipeg Jets (50-20-10) vs. C3) Minnesota Wild (44-25-10)

P1) Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-7) vs. WC1) Anaheim Ducks (41-25-13)

P2) San Jose Sharks (44-26-10) vs. P3) Los Angeles Kings (44-28-8)

In the hunt: St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars

Clinching Scenarios

The Anaheim Ducks will clinch a playoff berth if they defeat the Minnesota Wild in any fashion AND the St. Louis Blues lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion.

The Los Angeles Kings (idle) will clinch a playoff berth if the St. Louis Blues lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion.