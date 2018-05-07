The Pittsburg Penguins and Washington Capitals are two of hockey's biggest rivals. The teams have played in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference since 2013.

The two teams have met in 11 playoff series, with Pittsburgh emerging victorious in every single series except the 1994 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

All-time, Pittsburgh leads the series 148-124-16. In the postseason, the Penguins lead the series 40-27.

The Caps and Penguins have faced off in three straight second round matchups in the playoffs, with the past two going to Pittsburgh on their way to the Stanley Cup title. This year, Washington has a 3-2 lead in the series heading into Game 6.