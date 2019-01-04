Fox Sports Is Bringing 'Glow Puck' Back For Kings–Oilers 90s Throwback Game

Fox Sports is bringing back the 'Glow Puck' on Saturday night for the Kings' throwback 90s game against the Oilers.

By Emily Caron
January 04, 2019

The LA Kings and FOX Sports West are bringing back the FoxTrax 'Glow Puck' during the Kings throwback 90s night on Saturday, the team announced Friday. 

The puck tracking system will make a one-game reappearance during Saturday's special telecast as the Kings take on the Oilers.

“We won’t be able to give the speed of the shot,” Fox producer Steven Dorfman said. “But we can simulate the glow of the puck, and we can simulate the tracking of the puck. Not live, but we will show some plays in the first and second intermissions, and maybe a couple of clips in-game and postgame on what it would look like if that technology still existed.”

Glow Puck, which turned out to be quite polarizing, was first introduced when FOX started broadcasting NHL games in 1995. 

“It was brand new back then, and it was polarizing,” Dorfman said. “Hockey purists thought it was insulting, the idea that you would need an effect on the puck to see it. Other people drew to it because it was new.”

The Kings (16–23–3) and the Oilers (19–18–3) are set to play at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

