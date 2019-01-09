Columbus Distillery Offers Artemi Panarin Free Vodka for Life to Stay With Blue Jackets

Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

High Bank Distillery offered Artemi Panarin free vodka for life if he extends his contract with the Blue Jackets.

By Kristen Nelson
January 09, 2019

The city of Columbus really doesn't want to lose Artemi Panarin. 

High Bank Distillery, a Columbus-based company, offered the Blue Jackets' star free vodka for life if he extends his contract with the team and stays in Ohio. 

Despite the Breadman having a grained-based nickname, a grained-based drink may not be enough to keep him with the Blue Jackets. There have been questions surrounding Panarin's future with the team since the summer as he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and has yet to lock up a contract extension.

Panarin's agent, Dan Milstein, at least sounds interested in High Bank's offer. 

With the Feb. 25 trade deadline quickly approaching, it sounds as if Panarin isn't interested in being traded and wants to see how far Columbus can go this postseason before testing the market, according to Sportsnet. The 27-year-old has a team-leading 45 points in 40 games so far this season with the Blue Jackets sitting third in the Metropolitan Division.

If the remainder of the Columbus's season isn't enough to satisfy Panarin, the distillery is hoping it knows the way to win over the Russian's heart. 

