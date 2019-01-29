Agent: Artemi Panarin Won’t Discuss Contract Until After Season

Jared Silber/Getty Images

The Blue Jackets may consider trading Panarin before the Feb. 25 deadline. 

By Associated Press
January 29, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Artemi Panarin’s agent says the star forward won’t discuss a new contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets until after the season.

Dan Milstein tweeted a statement Monday saying Panarin’s “priority now is to focus on the rest of the season.”

Panarin will be an unrestricted free agent. The team’s efforts to sign him to a multiyear extension have been unsuccessful, and he isn’t sure if he wants to stay in Columbus. The team may consider trading him before the Feb. 25 deadline. Columbus entered Monday in third place in the Metropolitan Division, in line for a postseason berth.

Panarin is making $6 million this season.

The Blue Jackets also will have to make a decision about goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who also will be an unrestricted free agent and has declined to sign an extension.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message