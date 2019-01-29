NHL Suspends Predators' Austin Watson Indefinitely for Alcohol Abuse

Watson has been placed in Stage Two of the league's substance abuse and behavioral health program.

By Associated Press
January 29, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has been suspended without pay as part of the NHL’s substance abuse program.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced Tuesday that Watson had been placed in Stage Two of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program “for treatment related exclusively to his ongoing issues with alcohol abuse.”

That means Watson is suspended without pay until program administrators clear him to return.

Watson already had served a suspension for the first 18 games of the season after pleading no contest to a domestic assault charge in July. Watson said in a Jan. 11 Instagram post that he’d been dealing with anxiety, depression and alcoholism since the age of 18. He said in the Instagram post that he was currently sober.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message