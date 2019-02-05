Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs Agree to Monster Five-Year Contract Extension

By Charlotte Carroll
February 05, 2019

The Maple Leafs have agreed to terms on a five-year extension with Auston Matthews, the team announced Tuesday.

The average annual value of the contract for the three-time NHL All-Star is $11.634 million. 

Matthews has recorded 23 goals and 23 assists for 46 points in 38 games this season. The 21-year-old played 62 games last season for Toronto and registered 63 points (34 goals, 29 assists).

Matthews was named the NHL's Rookie of the Year and named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team for 2016-2017. That season, he set Toronto rookie records for goals (40) and points (69). 

He was drafted by the Maple Leafs at No. 1 overall in the 2016 NHL draft.

