Watch: Ryan O'Reilly Scores in OT, Blues Win Franchise-Record 11th Straight

The Blues' 11-game win streak is the longest in franchise history.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 19, 2019

The St. Louis Blues' win streak is still alive, and the team has Ryan O'Reilly to thank for it.

After Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko helped the team take an early 2–0 lead against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, the Blues surrendered two goals in the span of 31 seconds in the third period. Zach Hyman scored the first at 6:34 in the third, while Auston Matthews scored the second at 7:05 to force overtime.

Luckily for St. Louis, it didn't take long for O'Reilly to find the net after that. O'Reilly scored unassisted 34 seconds into added time.

The goal helped lift the Blues to their 11th-straight win, a franchise record.

St. Louis is now 36–19–4 on the season and play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:30 p.m ET.

 

