The Penguins and Flyers are facing off on Saturday night in the Stadium Series, but Gritty made sure all of the attention was on him.

The Flyers mascot made a dramatic entrance at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the game. Gritty, sporting a light-up jersey, ziplined from the roof of the Linc into the stadium as fans cheered loudly for his latest stunt. After landing, Gritty ran up the steps to the podium to the Rocky theme song.

You ever had that dream where you're dressed as @GrittyNHL and you zipline off the roof into #StadiumSeries? pic.twitter.com/AgAKUt6vwF — NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2019

Gritty's ziplining stunt drew some comparisons to Lady Gaga's entrance at her Super Bowl LI halftime show.

Gritty = Lady Gaga, basically — Katie Brown (@katiebhockey) February 24, 2019

Later, Gritty went streaking around the rink and was ejected after security grabbed him.

Leave it to Gritty to steal the show.