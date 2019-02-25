Red Wings Send Forward Gustav Nyquist to Sharks

John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The Red Wings receive a second-round pick in 2019 and a conditional third-round pick in 2020. 

By Kristen Nelson
February 25, 2019

The Red Wings have sent forward Gustav Nyquist to the Sharks for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2020 third-round pick, the team announced

The conditional pick would become a second-round pick in 2020 if San Jose would advance to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final or if the Sharks re-sign Nyquist, who will be a free agent this summer. The Red Wings will retain 30% of Nyquist's salary, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun

Gustav scored against the Sharks on Sunday when San Jose beat Detroit, 5–3. The winger has 16 goals and 33 assists in 62 games this season, and had 125 goals and 170 assists in his eight seasons with the Red Wings. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message