The Red Wings have sent forward Gustav Nyquist to the Sharks for a 2019 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2020 third-round pick, the team announced.

The conditional pick would become a second-round pick in 2020 if San Jose would advance to the 2019 Stanley Cup Final or if the Sharks re-sign Nyquist, who will be a free agent this summer. The Red Wings will retain 30% of Nyquist's salary, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Gustav scored against the Sharks on Sunday when San Jose beat Detroit, 5–3. The winger has 16 goals and 33 assists in 62 games this season, and had 125 goals and 170 assists in his eight seasons with the Red Wings.