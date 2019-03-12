NHL to Investigate Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly After Apparent Homophobic Slur

Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw was suspended one game in April 2016 for uttering an anti-gay slur while heading to the penalty box. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 12, 2019

The NHL announced it is launching an investigation into a "homophobic slur" used during the Maple Leafs matchup with the Lightning on Monday night.

Toronto forward Morgan Rielly was caught on mic in the second period, and appeared to call the referee a, "f---ing f-----," as he skated down the ice.

Warning: the video below contains a homophobic slur:

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas released a statement on Monday night. 

"The Club is aware of the reports surrounding a homophobic slur used during the Maple Leags versus Lighting game on Monday night." Dubas said. "The issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club strongly condems and takes very seriously. We are in communication with the NHL and are cooperating fully with their office. 

The NHL has handled a similar incident before. Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw was suspended one playoff game in April 2016 after shouting an anti-gay slur from the penalty box.

Rielly has been with Toronto since entering the NHL in 2013. He has 49 career goals and 187 assists. The Maple Leafs are third in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division at 42–21–5. 

