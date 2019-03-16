Conor McGregor is ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The Irishman dropped the ceremonial puck ahead of the Bruins' matchup against the Blue Jackets on Saturday night in Boston. McGregor waved his arms in the air to pump up the crowd as he made his way onto the ice. He was so into his celebration that he forgot to shake the hands of Bruins captain Zdeno Chara and Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner.

WATCH: TD Garden goes wild as Conor McGregor drops ceremonial puck ahead of Bruins-Blue Jackets game pic.twitter.com/U1SIf5DmMH — NESN (@NESN) March 16, 2019

McGregor's trip to Boston comes just days after he was arrested in Miami on Monday for allegedy smashing the phone of 22-year-old Admed Abdirzak at a hotel. The fighter was charged with two felonies, strong arm robbery and criminal mischief.