Lightning Defenseman Dan Girardi Out Indefinitely With Lower-Body Injury

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Coach Jon Cooper says the Lightning will continue to rely on midseason acquisition Jan Rutta.

By Associated Press
March 20, 2019

WASHINGTON — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

The team announced Girardi’s status Tuesday before visiting the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals. Girardi has missed the past five games.

Coach Jon Cooper says the 34-year-old’s absence means the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Lightning will continue to rely on midseason acquisition Jan Rutta.

Tampa Bay also is without defenseman Anton Stralman, who has missed the past six games with a lower-body injury. Cooper says Stralman won’t play on this three-game road trip at the Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues but is a possibility to play next week.

The Lightning have wrapped up first place in the NHL and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs and still have nine games left.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message