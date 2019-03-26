NHL Playoff Picture 2019: Current Matchups, Standings and Seeds

The Stanley Cup playoffs are approaching quickly. Find out the current projected matchups.

By Jenna West
March 26, 2019

The NHL regular season ends on Saturday, April 6 and the Stanley Cup playoffs will start just a few days later.

An official playoff schedule has yet to be released, but the postseason typically runs from early April to mid-June. Eight teams from each of the league's two conferences will advance to the playoffs to make up the 16-team field. The top three teams in each division automatically earn a playoff berth, and the other two receive wild card bids. After three rounds of conference play, the final two teams remaining will face off in the Stanley Cup final.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are the teams that have clinched a playoff spot so far.

Here are the current projected playoff matchups:

Eastern Conference:

• Tampa Bay Lightning* (59–14–4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (40–28–8)

• Boston Bruins* (46–21–9) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (45–25–6)

• Washington Capitals (44–24–8) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (42–26–7)

• New York Islanders (44–25–7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (42–24–11)

In the hunt: Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers

Eliminated: New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers

Western Conference:

• Calgary Flames* (47–22–7) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34–29–13)

• San Jose Sharks* (43–24–9) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42–28–6)

• Winnipeg Jets* (45–27–4) vs. Dallas Stars (33–31–6)

• Nashville Predators* (43–28–6) vs. St. Louis Blues (41–27–8)

In the hunt: Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks

Eliminated: L.A. Kings

* indicates teams that have clinched a playoff spot

