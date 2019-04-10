Playoff hockey is back.

The first game of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs started the postseason off in the most exciting way possible when the Blue Jackets scored four unanswered goals to top the Presidents' Trophy–winning Lightning 4–3 in Game 1. Seth Jones scored the game-winner from the slot with 5:55 left in the third to cap the comeback.

After a lackluster first period from Columbus that saw Tampa Bay take a 3–0 lead, the Blue Jackets woke up in the second, starting with several impressive saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. The comeback began when Nick Foligno capitalized on a Lightning turnover in the neutral zone and scored on the breakaway to bring Columbus within two midway through the second. David Savard kept it going 7:56 into the third when he dangled his way around Victor Hedman to score his first-ever playoff goal.

👀 David Savard making moves



TBL 3, CBJ 2pic.twitter.com/5IOmtc2M6p — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) April 11, 2019

Savard's goal is when the momentum fully shifted in Columbus's favor. Josh Anderson scored shorthanded quickly after to tie it up.

It only took three minutes for that playoff vibe to commence, with Brandon Dubinsky and Dan Girardi going at it early. Girardi got an extra penalty from the scrum, putting the Blue Jackets on the power play, but that didn’t matter much because Alex Killorn scored the first goal of the 2019 playoffs shorthanded for the Lightning. Tampa Bay didn’t let up, scoring twice more before the end of the first period, with goals from Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde.

The Blue Jackets got off to a similarly hot start last year when they beat the eventual Stanley Cup–champion Capitals 4–3 in OT.

CBJ leads series 1–0 | Box Score | Full Recap