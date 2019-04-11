When Boston beat Toronto in seven games last year, it didn’t see this Mitch Marner. The Bruins didn’t have to deal with the 21-year-old winger that developed into one of the league’s best forwards playing next to John Tavares—the one that led the dynamic Leafs offense in points with 94. Boston struck first but Marner struck twice: first, on a lunging shot after a Jake Muzzin shot was deflected and careened off the post and, second on the penalty shot when Marner flashed his smooth hands, drew the puck backhand and forehand multiple times in tight space and deked past Tuukka Rask. That was enough give the Leafs a 4–1 victory and momentarily halt any recurring playoff nightmares.

The ghost of playoffs past haunted Boston with non-existent secondary scoring in Game 1. The Lightning unraveled the Bruins last year in the second round, preventing their bottom six from registering a single point, and that issue won’t go away if Frederik Andersen plays at the caliber that originally placed him in the Vezina conversation. The 29-year-old goaltender turned in a staunch 37-save effort, only surrendering a power-play goal to a wide-open Patrice Bergeron.

And while the Bruins sort out their issues before Game 2, there are other Leafs to deal with, too. Nazem Kadri beamed a 60-foot cross ice pass to a streaking William Nylander, who entered the Bruins’ zone untouched and beat Rask five-hole. Even more surprising for a unit in disarray, Toronto’s defense provided a mostly clean effort on the back end. Yes, it’s just one game, but tonight was a far cry from Boston’s 5–1 drubbing of the Leafs to open last year’s playoffs.

Whispers: And just wait for Auston Matthews to get going.

TOR leads series 1–0 | Box Score | Full Recap

CAPITALS 4, HURRICANES 2

Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik laid a huge hit on Andrei Svechnikov along the left boards—and that was just one of 24 hits in the game’s first 10 minutes. Nicklas Backstrom broke through the brutish play and scored twice, once with a snipe over Petr Mrazek’s right shoulder and another on the power play three minutes later. For good measure, Alex Ovechkin capped the first-period torrent of goals with his first of the postseason on the power play. Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes life in the third period when he drove past John Carlson and beat Braden Holtby, and then doubled up and scored again in just over two minutes. Carolina failed to convert on a power play with 3:31 to go, generously gifted by T.J. Oshie, and the defending Stanley Cup champions held on to survive a Game 1 scare.

WSH leads series 1–0 | Box Score | Full Recap