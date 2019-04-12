When the Lightning swept the Blue Jackets during the regular season, all three of the games were played before the trade deadline. Before Columbus decided it was going all-in to make a serious playoff run and stocked up with a bunch of rentals. Before Columbus acquired several weapons, including Matt Duchene.

Apparently Duchene, who had four points in the Blue Jackets’ 5­–1 win in Game 2 Friday night, was the key. After notching assists on each of the first two goals, the center scored his first-ever playoff goal, finding a loose rebound near the crease and swatting it at Andrei Vasilevskiy, somehow finding the back of the net.

“I don’t know how it went in, to be honest. I just kind of threw it there,” Duchene said on the broadcast following the game.

After shocking Tampa Bay in Game 1 with a four-goal comeback win, Columbus quickly picked up right where it left off in Game 2 with Cam Atkinson scoring on a redirect 5:15 into the first period. Zach Werenski scored from the point just three seconds into the power play six minutes later. Duchene’s goal in the second period made it seven straight goals for the Blue Jackets in the series.

Mikhail Sergachev scored five minutes into the third to show signs of life for the Lightning, but Columbus responded when Boone Jenner picked the puck up along the boards and found Riley Nash in the slot, who went high blocker side on Vasilevskiy to make it 4–1. Artemi Panarin added one for good measure and now the Blue Jackets take a 2–0 series lead back to Columbus, just like we all predicted.

To make things worse for Tampa Bay, it could very well be without their best player in Game 3 after Nikita Kucherov was given a minor, major and a game misconduct for boarding Markus Nutivaara. After a trip earlier in the play, Kucherov made heavy contact with Nutivaara’s while he was on his knees.

CBJ leads series 2–0 | Box Score | Full Recap

ISLANDERS 3, PENGUINS 1

It was a pretty messy start at Nassau Coliseum between the Penguins and Islanders, with a scoreless first period that featured six penalties, but Erik Gudbranson got the scoring started in the second period. Yes that’s right: The Blue Jackets have a 2–0 series lead over the league’s best team and Erik Gudbranson scored a playoff goal. But unlike Columbus’s surprising dominance, the Penugins’ lead wouldn’t last very long. In fact it lasted less than three minutes before Anthony Beauvillier got on the board. Beauvillier found Mathew Barzal crashing the net and when the rebound was left sitting all alone in the crease, Beauvillier swooped in to knock the puck into a wide-open net. The celebration lasted roughly three seconds before a full-on brawl broke out behind the net. Jordan Eberle and Josh Bailey tallied goals in the third period and the Islanders take a commanding 2–0 lead to Pittsburgh.

NYI leads series 2–0 | Box Score | Full Recap