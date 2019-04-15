Capitals star Alex Ovechkin knocked out the Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov in Game 3 of the first round of the NHL playoffs Monday.

The fight occured halfway through the first period with Carolina ahead 1–0. The two dropped gloves to brawl before Ovechkin pummeled rookie Svechnikov with three right jabs.

Alexander Ovechkin fought.



Alexander Ovechkin won.



Handily. pic.twitter.com/MhSqqIFShI — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 15, 2019

Svechnikov lay on the ice, struggling to get up following the fight as a trainer came to attend him. He had to be helped off the ice. Ovechkin was handed a five-minute fighting major.

It was Ovechkin's first fight since Dec. 12, 2010 when he got involved with Brandon Dubinsky.

Washington leads the series, 2–0.