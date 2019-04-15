Avalanche rookie Cale Makar advanced Colorado's lead to 3–0 in Game 3 of its first-round matchup against the Flames on Monday. The game at the Pepsi Center in Denver also marked Markar's NHL debut.

The wild week continues for Cale Makar. First NHL goal in his first NHL game!pic.twitter.com/2PVamrhHId — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) April 16, 2019

Makar spent the 2018–19 season leading UMass to the Frozen Four championship game, which the Minutemen lost to Minnesota Duluth. He won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey's top player on April 12 after tallying 49 points in 41 games. He signed with the Avalanche on April 14.

Colorado selected Makar with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft. The defenseman is the fifth player since 1967 to score a postseason goal in his NHL debut, per ESPN.

Tonight (two days later), he made his NHL debut for the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Playoffs. He scored a goal just over 16 minutes in. pic.twitter.com/qkunF9DKdl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 16, 2019

Makar and the Avalanche entered Monday night tied 1–1 against Calgary. Colorado has not won a postseason series since 2010.