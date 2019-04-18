The Hurricanes didn’t dominate possession the way they did in their first home playoff game in nearly a decade, but the same heroes came through to set PNC Arena ablaze. Warren Foegele scored early and Petr Mrazek shined late to secure Carolina’s 2–1 Game 4 win over the Capitals that will send the series back to D.C. level at two games apiece.

Foegele picked up right where he left off from his two-goal effort in Monday night’s 5–0 win, flicking home the game’s first goal 17 seconds in after a timely rush down the middle of the ice by Jaccob Slavin drew the attention of a scrambling Caps’ defense. From there, the Hurricanes fed off their home crowd’s energy and stepped up the physicality, allowing Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom little room to operate in the early going.

The Capitals tied the score after finally gaining a foothold on the power play, with Ovechkin blasting home a one-timer at 10:35 of the second period, and the game leveled out, with both teams trading chances and nervous moments on ice that appeared to leave both offenses a little choppy. But then a marquee Carolina line that had been held largely in check broke the tie, as Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter drew the attention of three Capitals near the blue line and Teuvo Teravainen snuck in behind Brooks Orpik for a breakaway goal, with a vital assist from Niederreiter. That line had been an early target of Washington’s stars, who dictated the first two games with their physicality and opportunistic playmaking; now it seems to be getting its legs, while Ovechkin & Co. have been getting finished off more often along the boards.

The Hurricanes may have made this a series, but they are getting thinner and thinner up front. Andrei Svechnikov (concussion) and Micheal Ferland (upper body) were held out of Game 4, and physical winger Jordan Martinook suffered a lower-body injury in the first period while finishing a check and wasn’t able to continue. The Capitals suffered a concerning injury of their own when Foegele sent T.J. Oshie awkwardly into the boards with a dangerous cross-check with just over five minutes left. Washington coach Todd Reirden told reporters after the game that Oshie won't be playing "anytime soon" and expects the league to review the play. The ensuing power play was uneventful until the dying seconds, when Evgeny Kuznetsov broke free in the slot but was denied point-blank by Mrazek.

That proved to be the last real chance Washington had, and the Hurricanes fought their way through to the buzzer to send another message and confirm that there will at least be one more game in Raleigh.

Series tied 2–2