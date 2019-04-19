The Detroit Red Wings are expected to name Steve Yzerman as their new general manager, reports TSN.com

The team announced that they will have an afternoon press conference ​on Friday, which will name Yzerman the new GM and the person in the current role, Ken Holland, will assume the senior vice president's job.

Holland has been the Red Wings general manager since 1997.

The 53–year–old Yzerman spent 22 seasons with the Red Wings before retiring in 2006, leading Detroit to three Stanley Cups in that time.

Yzerman had been the general of the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2010 and stepped down last September to take an advisory role.

The Lightning had the league's best record this season but were swept out the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets.