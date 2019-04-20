In a series that saw the road team win the first five games, the Blues decided to break the pattern and give the St. Louis crowd a chance to celebrate, offering it a 3–2 Game 6 win, a spot in the second round and a Jaden Schwartz natural hat trick.

Schwartz picked up right where he left off in Game 5, pushing in a shot from Brayden Schenn 23 seconds into the game. There was just 38 seconds of game time between Schwartz’s game-winner in Game 5 and his opening goal for Game 6. Schwartz’s next goal came on the power play in the second when Connor Hellebuyck seemed to think he was interfered with, but Winnipeg made that challenge (and lost) on the first goal. Schwartz walked in and beat Hellebuyck with a wrister to make it rain hats just a few minutes into the third.

Blues rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington looked like he was on his way to an easy shutout after Winnipeg registered six shots between the first two periods, with just one coming in the second. But the shutout wouldn’t be so. The Jets came out in the third looking more desperate, peppering Binnington with 14 shots, and Dustin Byfuglien finally got Winnipeg on the board when scored with 7:43 left. St. Louis was granted a four-minute power play to close it out, but Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck and Bryan Little scored with 36.2 seconds left to make it a one-goal game. Winnipeg got a face-off in front of Binnington with three seconds left for one final chance, but it wouldn’t be so.

The Jets are the second Canadian hockey to be eliminated following the Flames’ exit on Friday night. That leaves the Maple Leafs as the only hope for the Great White North to see its 26-year Stanley Cup drought end. The Blues will play the winner of the Nashville-Dallas series in Round 2.

STL wins series 4–2 | Box Score | Full Recap

STARS 5, PREDATORS 3

Dallas’s top line took over in the second period and the Stars have the upper hand as they head home with a chance to end this series. The first period ended tied 1–1, but it was the second frame that saw a full momentum shift for Dallas. Alexander Radulov scored twice and Tyler Seguin added a third, with Jamie Benn notching assists on all three goals and squashing any midseason rumors that Benn and Seguin weren’t worth their salaries. Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville in the frame, but it wasn’t enough to offset the damage Dallas’s stars had already done. Dickinson scored 1:57 into the third, and Kyle Turris quickly responded for the Predators with his first goal since Feb. 21, but the Predators couldn’t mount a comeback and will now face elimination in Game 6.

DAL leads series 3–2 | Box Score | Full Recap