Bruins winger David Pastrnak shut down Maple Leafs superfan Justin Bieber after Boston's Game 7 victory on Tuesday night.

The drama started before the puck even dropped, with Bieber posting a picture of the Maple Leafs' logo on Instagram and sending out a prayer for the team.

"Dear lord please be with Austin Mathews, Mitch Marner and all of the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight as they play game 7 against the Boston bruins [sic]," Bieber wrote in the caption.

The singer and his supermodel wife Hailey traveled to Boston to watch the game. However, his presence didn't seem to help the team as they lost 5–1 and were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs.

Pastrnak trolled Bieber on Twitter after the game by tweeting at him and simply writing "Not today."

Bieber isn't the only famous Maple Leafs fan who couldn't help root the team to victory. Toronto native Drake attended Game 4 at Scotiabank Arena last week, but the Maple Leafs lost 6–4 to Boston to keep the "Drake curse" alive and well.

However, the rapper attended the Raptors' 115–96 victory over the Magic on Tuesday night. With the win, the Raptors advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs and Drake was sure to point out to the media that he was present for the event.

"You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?" he asked on his way out of the arena.

At least something went right for Toronto sports fans on Tuesday night.