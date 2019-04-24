The Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the first round of the NHL playoffs on Wednesday, April 24. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes forced a Game 7 on Sunday after a 5–2 win on Monday. The Capitals took control first, but Carolina tied it up 2–2 in the second period. The third period got interesting with Carolina taking a 3–2 lead. The Capitals thought they tied it up on a play from Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin, but the shot was called off. After a challenge, the call was upheld due to goaltender interference. The Hurricanes added two more goals to win 5–2.

The winner will face the New York Islanders who eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins in four games.

How to watch Tuesday's match

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FSCR, NSWA, NBCS

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on NBC Sports.