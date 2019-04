We're a step closer towards determining who will win the Stanley Cup.

The race towards the NHL Finals continues when second round action begins on Thursday, April 25.

Below are the schedule and available channel listings for the entire second round of the playoffs.

Eastern Conference

Bruins (A2) vs. Blue Jackets (WC2)

Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET: Blue Jackets at Bruins (NBCSN)

Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET: Blue Jackets at Bruins (NBC)

Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m. ET: Bruins at Blue Jackets (NBCSN)

Thursday, May 2, 7:30 p.m. ET: Bruins at Blue Jackets (NBCSN)

Saturday, May 4, 7:15 p.m. ET (if necessary): Blue Jackets at Bruins (NBC)

Monday, May 6, TBD (if necessary): Bruins at Blue Jackets (TBD)

Wednesday, May 8, TBD (if necessary): Blue Jackets at Bruins (TBD)

Islanders (M2) vs. Hurricanes (WC1)

Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET: Hurricanes at Islanders (NBCSN)

Sunday, April 28, 3 p.m. ET: Hurricanes at Islanders (NBC)

Wednesday, May 1, 7 p.m. ET: Islanders at Hurricanes (NBCSN)

Friday, May 3, 7 p.m. ET: Islanders at Hurricanes (NBCSN)

Sunday, May 5, TBD (if necessary): Hurricanes at Islanders (TBD)

Tuesday, May 7, TBD (if necessary​): Islanders at Hurricanes (TBD)

Wednesday, May 8, TBD (if necessary​): Hurricanes at Islanders (TBD)

Western Conference

Blues (C3) vs Stars (WC1)

Thursday, April 25, 9:30 p.m. ET: Stars at Blues (NBCSN)

Saturday, April 27, 3 p.m. ET: Stars at Blues (NBC)

Monday, April 29, 8 p.m. ET: Blues at Stars (NBCSN)

Wednesday, May 1, 9:30 p.m. ET: Blues at Stars (NBCSN)

Friday, May 3, 9:30 p.m. ET (if necessary): Stars at Blues (NBCSN)

Sunday, May 5, TBD (if necessary​): Blues at Stars (TBD)

Tuesday, May 7, TBD (if necessary​): Stars at Blues (TBD)



Sharks (P2) vs. Avalanche (WC2)

Friday, April 26, 10 p.m. ET: Avalanche at Sharks (NBCSN)

Sunday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. ET: Avalanche at Sharks (NBCSN)

Tuesday, April 30, 10 p.m. ET: Sharks at Avalanche (NBCSN)

Thursday, May 2, 10 p.m. ET: Sharks at Avalanche (NBCSN)

Saturday, May 4, TBD: Avalanche at Sharks (TBD)

Monday, May 6, TBD: Sharks at Avalanche (TBD)

Wednesday, May 8, TBD: Avalanche at Sharks (TBD)