Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Given Controversial Minor Penalty for Head Shot to Josh Anderson

Anderson returned to the bench in the third period after exiting the ice due to McAvoy's hit. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 06, 2019

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy avoided a match penalty against the Blue Jackets on Monday night after delivering an illegal check to the head of Columbus wing Josh Anderson. McAvoy earned only a two-minute minor for the hit. 

McAvoy's hit reportedly went unseen by the officiating crew, according to The Athletic's Tom Reed. Anderson returned to the ice in the third period as Boston held a 1–0 lead at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Officials in Columbus could not award McAvoy a five-minute major nor a game misconduct. A check to the head warrants either a minor penalty or a match penalty, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen.  

Boston entered Tuesday night leading Columbus 3–2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series winner will face the Hurricanes after their second-round sweep of the Islanders. 

