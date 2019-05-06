Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy avoided a match penalty against the Blue Jackets on Monday night after delivering an illegal check to the head of Columbus wing Josh Anderson. McAvoy earned only a two-minute minor for the hit.

Charlie McAvoy gets two minutes for an illegal check to the head on Josh Anderson.



Woah.



DOPS will also take a look at that. pic.twitter.com/nhuuiHGhXL — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 7, 2019

McAvoy's hit reportedly went unseen by the officiating crew, according to The Athletic's Tom Reed. Anderson returned to the ice in the third period as Boston held a 1–0 lead at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Officials in Columbus could not award McAvoy a five-minute major nor a game misconduct. A check to the head warrants either a minor penalty or a match penalty, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

There is no provision in Rule 48 -- Illegal check to the head for a major penalty or a game misconduct. It is either a minor penalty, which is what Charlie McAvoy received, or a match penalty. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 7, 2019

Boston entered Tuesday night leading Columbus 3–2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series winner will face the Hurricanes after their second-round sweep of the Islanders.