The Stanley Cup Final continues Wednesday as the Blues and Bruins meet in Game 2. Boston leads the series 1-0.

The Bruins took the opening game of the series 4-2 on Monday by scoring four unanswered goals (from four different players) in the second and third periods to erase an early 2-0 deficit. Boston outshot St. Louis 38-20 in the Game 1 win.

The Blues also lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Sharks before ultimately winning the series in seven games.

Game 2 will be played Wednesday, May 29.

Here's how to watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.