The Stanley Cup Final continues Wednesday as the Blues and Bruins meet in Game 2. Boston leads the series 1-0.
The Bruins took the opening game of the series 4-2 on Monday by scoring four unanswered goals (from four different players) in the second and third periods to erase an early 2-0 deficit. Boston outshot St. Louis 38-20 in the Game 1 win.
The Blues also lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Sharks before ultimately winning the series in seven games.
Game 2 will be played Wednesday, May 29.
Here's how to watch:
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.