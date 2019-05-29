Blues vs. Bruins Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Stanley Cup Final Online, TV

The Bruins lead the series 1-0 entering Wednesday's Game 2.   

By Caleb Friedman
May 29, 2019

The Stanley Cup Final continues Wednesday as the Blues and Bruins meet in Game 2. Boston leads the series 1-0. 

The Bruins took the opening game of the series 4-2 on Monday by scoring four unanswered goals (from four different players) in the second and third periods to erase an early 2-0 deficit. Boston outshot St. Louis 38-20 in the Game 1 win.

The Blues also lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Sharks before ultimately winning the series in seven games. 

Game 2 will be played Wednesday, May 29. 

Here's how to watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

