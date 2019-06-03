Flyers Acquire Kevin Hayes From Jets

Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images

By Charlotte Carroll
June 03, 2019

The Flyers acquired pending free agent forward Kevin Hayes from the Jets on Monday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft, the team announced on Monday. 

Philadelphia can now negotiate with Hayes prior to July 1 when he is due to become a free agent. 

The 27-year-old Hayes was drafted by the Blackhawks in 2010, but played his first career game for the Rangers in 2014. He played with New York until he was acquired by Winnapeg at the NHL trade deadline in February. Hayes had a career-high 55 points (19 goals and 36 assists) in 71 games. He recorded 13 points in 20 games for the Jets after he was traded for Brendan Lemieux, Winnipeg's first-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft and a fourth-round (conditional) pick in 2022. 

Hayes is reunited with Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault, who he played under in New York through 2018.

