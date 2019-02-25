Jets Land Kevin Hayes From Rangers

The Rangers sell-off continues as they trade center Kevin Hayes to the Jets in exchange for forward Brendan Lemieux, a 2019 first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick if the Jets win the Stanley Cup, New York announced.

Hayes was the Rangers biggest asset after sending Mats Zuccarello to the Stars on Saturday night. In 51 games this season, Hayes has 14 goals and 28 assists and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Winnipeg brought Paul Stastny in at the trade deadline last year before making it all the way to the Western Conference Final and are likely looking for a similar effect with Hayes. The 6'5'', 216-pound center adds depth to the Jets' forward group. The Jets are currently first in the Central Division with 78 points and third in the Western Conference behind Calgary and San Jose.

The Rangers now have two first-round picks for 2019, and five picks over the first two rounds. The team could potentially make two additional first-round selections based conditional picks from Dallas and Tampa Bay.