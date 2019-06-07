Bruins coach Brue Cassidy didn't mince his words when asked about a controversial missed call during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday night in Boston.

In an intense rant during his post game presser, Cassidy called the officials's decision not to call what appeared to be a blatant trip by Blues center Tyler Bozak "egregious," adding that the quality of officiating during the postseason has been a "black eye" for the NHL.

"The reaction was 'You missed an F'ing call,' that was what was being said on the bench, for obvious reasons," Cassidy said. "The no-call on Acciari ... their player is on his way to the box. It's right in front of the official. It's a slew foot. Our guy's gone. The spotter took him out of the game for a possible concussion. I mean, it's blatant. It had a big effect on the game."

"I'm a fan of the game. This is the National Hockey League, it's getting a black eye with their officiating this playoffs...it was egregious."



🎥 Bruce Cassidy reacts following the #NHLBruins' Game 5 loss: pic.twitter.com/iyLxzCJTFo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 7, 2019

Bozak's trip caused Bruins forward Noel Acciari to hit his head on the ice, taking him out of the play and putting him into the NHL's concussion protocol. The non-call led to a St. Louis goal by David Perron midway through the third period—a goal that was ultimately the game-winner as the Blues took a 2–1 win and a 3–2 series lead.

Bozak defended the play, saying it was "just a puck battle."

"I honestly don't know. It's a fast game out there. I couldn't tell," Bozak said, according to ESPN. "I was just battling for the puck. Luckily we ended up with it and it ended up in the back of the net, so we'll take it."

NHL director of officiating Stephen Walkom spoke to a pool reporter following the game about the play.

"We don't make comments on judgment calls within games. There are hundreds of judgment calls in every game," Walkom said. "The official on the play, he viewed it and he didn't view it as a penalty at the time."

Game 6 will be played on Sunday, June 9 in St. Louis. The Blues could claim their first Stanley Cup with a win.