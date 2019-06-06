The Blues secured a Game 5 win over the Bruins to take a 3–2 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night in Boston, but the victory didn't come without controversy.

What looked to be an obvious trip by Blues forward Tyler Bozak went uncalled by the officials on the ice and led to a St. Louis goal by David Perron midway through the third period–a goal that was ultimately the game-winner as the Blues took a 2–1 win.

Bozak tripped Bruins' Noel Acciari from behind, sending the defenseman tumbling. The refs let play continue and Perron scored with Acciari still down on the ice to bring the game to 2–0.

Tyler Bozak gets away with this trip on Noel Acciari... 🤔#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/gSmUhpnN8r — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 7, 2019

The missed call didn't go unnoticed by the Bruins. The team tweeted a firey response and Bruins president Cam Neely was clearly unhappy.

Noel Acciari is tripped. St. Louis scores. Unbelievable. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 7, 2019

Even Cam Neely was fired up about that no-call #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/lxXqmXYg52 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 7, 2019

Boston's Jake DeBrusk scored his first goal of the series in the third to cut the Blues’ lead to one goal but the Bruins were unable to complete the comeback.

Game 6 will be played on Sunday, June 9 back in St. Louis. The Blues could claim their first Stanley Cup with a win on Sunday.