Controversial Missed Call Leads to Blues' Game-Winning Goal vs. Bruins

Screenshot/Twitter

A no call on an apparent tripping penalty led directly to the Blues' game-winning goal against the Bruins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

By Emily Caron
June 06, 2019

The Blues secured a Game 5 win over the Bruins to take a 3–2 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night in Boston, but the victory didn't come without controversy.

What looked to be an obvious trip by Blues forward Tyler Bozak went uncalled by the officials on the ice and led to a St. Louis goal by David Perron midway through the third period–a goal that was ultimately the game-winner as the Blues took a 2–1 win.

Bozak tripped Bruins' Noel Acciari from behind, sending the defenseman tumbling. The refs let play continue and Perron scored with Acciari still down on the ice to bring the game to 2–0.

The missed call didn't go unnoticed by the Bruins. The team tweeted a firey response and Bruins president Cam Neely was clearly unhappy.

Boston's Jake DeBrusk scored his first goal of the series in the third to cut the Blues’ lead to one goal but the Bruins were unable to complete the comeback.

Game 6 will be played on Sunday, June 9 back in St. Louis. The Blues could claim their first Stanley Cup with a win on Sunday.

