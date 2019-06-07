Sabres Sign Jeff Skinner to Eight-Year Extension

Skinner was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

By Emily Caron
June 07, 2019

The Sabres have signed left winger Jeff Skinner to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $9 million, the team announced Friday night.

The 27-year-old star was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Skinner led all Sabres with a career-high 40 goals during his first season in Buffalo. The extension will keep the All-Star winger with the Sabres through the 2026–27 season.

Buffalos general manager Jason Botterill has been adamant all season that signing Skinner to an extension was a priority for the team.

Skinner was taken seventh overall in the 2010 draft by the Hurricanes. After eight seasons in Carolina, Skinner was traded to Buffalo in exchange for Cliff Pu, a second-round selection in the 2019 NHL draft and a third and sixth-round pick in the 2020 NHL drafts.

