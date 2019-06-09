The Blues and Bruins will square off in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday. The battle at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

St. Louis enters Sunday's battle up 3–2 on Boston after defeating the Bruins in Game 4 and Game 5. Center Ryan O'Reiley led the Blues with a goal and an assist in Thursday's Game 5 win. Left wing David Perron added a goal in the 2-1 victory.

Boston is aiming for its first Stanley Cup since 2011 and its fourth title since 1970. St. Louis has reached the Stanley Cup just once, getting swept by the Bruins in 1970.

Here's how to watch Sunday's matchup:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.