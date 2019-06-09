Charles Glenn performed the national anthem for the last time of his career Sunday ahead of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis.

Glenn has been singing the anthem for 19 years for the Blues, and his final rendition was sung ahead of the Blues' last chance to hoist the Stanley Cup at home. The Blues lead the Bruins in the series, 3–2.

Charles Glenn's last national anthem for the Blues is one to remember



Glenn decided in January, when the team was in last place, that this would be his final season. He's been battling multiple sclerosis since 2011, and decided it was time to move on and try other things. As St. Louis got hot and played well the rest of the season making the playoffs, Glenn couldn't "see this coming," he told ESPN during the Western Conference Final against San Jose.

He told ESPN he hasn't thought too much about the two coinciding events—him retiring and the Blues' Stanley Cup run—happening for together: "I don't know. They've been playing awfully hard lately. They skate by me and give me a wink, and I'm like 'OK, OK ... I'll take that."