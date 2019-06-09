Longtime Blues Anthem Singer Battling MS Performs for Last Time at Stanley Cup Final

Screenshot via @NHL

Charles Glenn performed the national anthem for the last time of his career Sunday ahead of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 09, 2019

Charles Glenn performed the national anthem for the last time of his career Sunday ahead of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis.

Glenn has been singing the anthem for 19 years for the Blues, and his final rendition was sung ahead of the Blues' last chance to hoist the Stanley Cup at home. The Blues lead the Bruins in the series, 3–2. 

Glenn decided in January, when the team was in last place, that this would be his final season. He's been battling multiple sclerosis since 2011, and decided it was time to move on and try other things. As St. Louis got hot and played well the rest of the season making the playoffs, Glenn couldn't "see this coming," he told ESPN during the Western Conference Final against San Jose.

He told ESPN he hasn't thought too much about the two coinciding events—him retiring and the Blues' Stanley Cup run—happening for together: "I don't know. They've been playing awfully hard lately. They skate by me and give me a wink, and I'm like 'OK, OK ... I'll take that."

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message