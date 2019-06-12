Blues' Ryan O'Reilly Wins Conn Smythe Trophy

The do-everything center led all players in the Stanley Cup Final with nine points, recording five goals and four assists.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 12, 2019

Ryan O'Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4–1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston on Wednesday.

O'Reilly became the first player to score in four straight Stanley Cup Final games since Wayne Gretzky in 1985 when he gave the Blues a 1–0 lead in the first period.

O'Reilly also became the third player in NHL history to score his team’s opening goal in four consecutive games during the Stanley Cup Final, matching Sid Smith (1951) and Norm Ullman (1966). His 23 points on eight goals and 15 assists are the most in a single playoff in Blues history, surpassing Brett Hull's (1990), Doug Gilmour's (1986) and Bernie Federko's (1986) 21 points.

The do-everything center led all players in the Stanley Cup Final with nine points, recording five goals and four assists.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message