Blues' Ryan O'Reilly Wins Conn Smythe Trophy

Ryan O'Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4–1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston on Wednesday.

O'Reilly became the first player to score in four straight Stanley Cup Final games since Wayne Gretzky in 1985 when he gave the Blues a 1–0 lead in the first period.

O'Reilly also became the third player in NHL history to score his team’s opening goal in four consecutive games during the Stanley Cup Final, matching Sid Smith (1951) and Norm Ullman (1966). His 23 points on eight goals and 15 assists are the most in a single playoff in Blues history, surpassing Brett Hull's (1990), Doug Gilmour's (1986) and Bernie Federko's (1986) 21 points.

The do-everything center led all players in the Stanley Cup Final with nine points, recording five goals and four assists.