The San Jose Sharks have re-signed star defenseman Erik Karlsson to an eight-year deal, the team announced Monday.

TSN's Bob McKenzie was first to report news of Karlsson agreeing to re-sign with San Jose. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the extension is worth more than $88 million.

Karlsson's purported deal will make him the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL, besting the eight-year, $88 million deal the Kings signed Drew Doughty to in 2018.

Karlsson, 29, is a six-time All-Star. The two-time Norris Trophy winner was due to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Sharks acquired Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators in a trade last September. He tallied 45 points across 54 games this past season and registered a career-low three goals.