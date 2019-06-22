The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Patrick Marleau to the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs also sent Carolina a conditional first-round pick and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

"Thank you to the Maple Leafs Organization, the city of Toronto and to the loyal Leaf fans for welcoming my family and I to Toronto," Marleau wrote in statement on Twitter. "It was my honor to play with the iconic Maple Leag on my jersey, and to be a part of Leaf nation."

Hi, Patrick here. I don’t have my own social media, so I wanted to come here and say a few words to @MapleLeafs, their fans and also to @Marner93 and @AM34 pic.twitter.com/6Te4oePdLa — Christina Marleau (@c_marleau) June 22, 2019

According to NHL Network's Chris Johnston, Marleau has waived his no-move clause and would like to return to San Jose in free agency. The Hurricanes will try to convince him to play for the team, but if the answer is no, Carolina is expected to buy out Marleau, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Marleau was drafted by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1997 draft. He was acquired by the Maple Leafs after signing as a free agent with Toronto on July 2, 2017.

Marleau, 39, posted 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games during the 2018-19 season with the Maple Leafs before adding a pair of assists in seven playoff games.