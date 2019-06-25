NHL Rumors: Colorado Trades Carl Soderberg to Arizona

With the Stanley Cup champions crowned and the NHL draft over, the leadup to free agency's start will be full of news. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 25, 2019

NHL free agency begins July 1 at 12 p.m. ET, and across the league, deals are already being made and the news is heating up.

While there are plenty of people who will become free agents, two notables include Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky—who Columbus will try to hold on to. Meanwhile, the Sharks signed the coveted Erik Karlsson to an eight-year deal.

With the Stanley Cup champions crowned and the NHL draft over, the leadup to free agency's start will be full of news.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league:

• Colorado traded Carl Soderberg to Arizona in exchange for a 2002 third-round pick and Kevin Connauton. (Official)

• The Capitals' Brooks Orpik retired after 15 bruising NHL seasons in which he established himself as a big-hitting, shutdown defenseman and won the Stanley Cup twice. (Official)

• Craig Berube signed a three-year contract to remain head coach of the Blues. (Official)

• William Karlsson signed an eight-year extension with the Knights. Here's the breakdown of each year of his contract: Year 1, $3.9M salary plus a $2M signing bonus; Year 2, $5.9M salary; Year 3, $7.1M salary; Year 4, $5.9M salary; Years 5-8, $5.6M salary each season. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN/The Athletic)

• Guy Carbonneau, Vaclav Nedomansky, Jim Rutherford, Hayley Wickenheiser, Jerry York & Sergei Zubov have been selected for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Official)

• Joonas Donskoi is receiving "strong interest" in free agency. (Kevin Kurz, The Athletic)

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message