NHL free agency begins July 1 at 12 p.m. ET, and across the league, deals are already being made and the news is heating up.

While there are plenty of people who will become free agents, two notables include Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky—who Columbus will try to hold on to. Meanwhile, the Sharks signed the coveted Erik Karlsson to an eight-year deal.

With the Stanley Cup champions crowned and the NHL draft over, the leadup to free agency's start will be full of news.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league:

• Colorado traded Carl Soderberg to Arizona in exchange for a 2002 third-round pick and Kevin Connauton. (Official)

• The Capitals' Brooks Orpik retired after 15 bruising NHL seasons in which he established himself as a big-hitting, shutdown defenseman and won the Stanley Cup twice. (Official)

• Craig Berube signed a three-year contract to remain head coach of the Blues. (Official)

• William Karlsson signed an eight-year extension with the Knights. Here's the breakdown of each year of his contract: Year 1, $3.9M salary plus a $2M signing bonus; Year 2, $5.9M salary; Year 3, $7.1M salary; Year 4, $5.9M salary; Years 5-8, $5.6M salary each season. (Pierre LeBrun, TSN/The Athletic)

• Guy Carbonneau, Vaclav Nedomansky, Jim Rutherford, Hayley Wickenheiser, Jerry York & Sergei Zubov have been selected for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Official)

• Joonas Donskoi is receiving "strong interest" in free agency. (Kevin Kurz, The Athletic)